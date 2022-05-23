Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Police call 2-year-old’s drowning at resort “a horrible accident”

A 2-year-old boy from Port Allen drowned in a pool at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi, Miss. this weekend.
By WLOX Staff, WAFB staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WAFB/WLOX/Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy in Mississippi drowned in a resort pool over the weekend in what police are calling “a horrible accident.”

The toddler was found in a pool at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi. He and his family were vacationing from Port Allen, WLOX reported.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead just after Sunday evening, according to WAFB.

Other guests who were at the pool on Sunday described the scene as chaotic, according to WLOX. One visitor said the pool area was packed all weekend with adults and children.

Biloxi police called the incident a horrible accident, saying the investigation found no indication of any criminal activity. Security video of the pool was reviewed as part of the investigation.

Margaritaville managers issued a statement saying they are “deeply saddened by this tragic accident.”

“We are heartbroken and our prayers are with the parents and family in this difficult time,” the statement read.

A spokesperson with Margaritaville also clarified to WLOX that the pool has attendants, not lifeguards, who are certified in CPR.

Copyright 2022 WAFB/WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
Physician-owned distributorships allow doctors to profit from hardware in which they have a...
Operation Profit: Some surgeons pull in millions by owning medical device companies
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on...
Pence push for Kemp caps end of Georgia primary campaign
Operation: Profit