Man shot by Independence police in 2019 sentenced for illegal firearm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man who was shot by police in 2019 was sentenced in federal court on Monday for an illegal firearm charge.

Isaiah Fulson-Dewberry, a 29-year-old from Kansas City, was sentenced to seven and a half years without parole for illegally possessing a firearm.

According to court documents, Fulson-Dewberry was involved in a high-speed chase with Independence police on September 1, 2019. Police were originally called to Pepperwood apartments on reported prowlers. Fulson-Dewberry was driving a stolen truck and deliberately struck the front end of a police vehicle, according to officers.

Two people, a white female and a black male, fled from the truck and were not located.

After the passengers fled, Fulson-Dewberry struck multiple cars in the lot, including the two police vehicles. At one point, he attempted to hit an officer with the truck. The officer then fired 10 rounds from his gun into the driver’s side of the truck.

Fulson-Dewberry then fled from the complex in the truck and a pursuit ensued. The truck went westbound on 39th Street, driving on the shoulder and passing vehicles at high rates of speed. The truck also drove into oncoming traffic before proceeding onto Lee’s Summit Road. He attempted to get onto the westbound I-70 ramp, but was traveling too fast and spun out into a ditch.

Fulson-Dewberry got out of the truck, throwing a loaded Walther .22-caliber handgun into the grass. He had a gunshot wound in both legs. He was taken into custody without further incident.

In June 2020, he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.