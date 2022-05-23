Aging & Style
Independence police looking for suspect connected to fatal shooting

By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Independence are trying to locate a vehicle they believe is connected to a shooting that left a teenager dead.

On Monday, IPD released these photos of what they think is a gray or silver Dodge Magnum. They believe it may be connected to last week’s shooting that killed 18-year-old Khristian Wright.

Police are looking for this car in connection to last week's fatal shooting in Independence...
The vehicle has damage to the passenger side rear door and quarter panel.

The shooting happened on May 18th just before 10 p.m. in the area of 39th Street and Lynn.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Reference IPD Case Number “22-32214.”

