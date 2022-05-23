Grandview man drowns after boat capsizes on Jackson County lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 69-year-old man died in a boating incident on Unity Village Lake #2.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated that 76-year-old Bruce W. Butler was driving a 10-foot boat Thursday about 8:30 a.m., when he stood up. The movement caused the boat to capsize and his passenger, 69-year-old Randall R. Bray, did not resurface.

Butler was able to swim to shore.

Bray was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m.

