Grandview man drowns after boat capsizes on Jackson County lake
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 69-year-old man died in a boating incident on Unity Village Lake #2.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated that 76-year-old Bruce W. Butler was driving a 10-foot boat Thursday about 8:30 a.m., when he stood up. The movement caused the boat to capsize and his passenger, 69-year-old Randall R. Bray, did not resurface.
Butler was able to swim to shore.
Bray was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m.
