Gas prices reaching new heights in the metro as Memorial Day weekend approaches

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As Memorial Day weekend approaches, St. Louis drivers are feeling the pain of rising prices at the gas pump.

“I rather walk or ride a bike at this point,” said Vivian Strong, who was out getting gas Sunday evening. “Yeah, it’s expensive, very expensive.”

“The last time I had a car consistently, it was like $2.20, so this is crazy,” said resident Precious Black. “Gas is $4.30 and I don’t know, I’m going to try to look for me a gas card to see what I can do.”

This Memorial Day weekend, AAA predicts 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from their home in the United States, which is an increase of more than eight percent during this same time back 2021. Yet, gas prices could give travelers a bit of an extra headache.

“We’re really in uncharted territory as far as all the different global factors at play that are impacting prices at the pump as we head into Memorial Day,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria.

Chabarria said the average price for gas in Missouri right now is $4.16, which is up 12 cents since last week. The Illinois average is $4.98. This time last year heading into the Memorial Day weekend, drivers in both states were spending roughly $1.40 less.

“Travel costs, in general, are up,” said Chabarria. “Flights, hotels, rental cars, all seen increases from Memorial Day last year. However, the higher prices at least early in the summer here aren’t anticipated to impact travel that much.”

More than 700,000 Missourians are still expected to travel by car this upcoming holiday, while 1.7 million Illinois residents will be doing the same.

“Typically, prices will increase anywhere from 15 to 17 cents in the summer,” said Chabarria. “Summer blend gasoline costs a little bit more to produce than winter-blend gasoline as well as we, of course, usually see an increased demand for gasoline in the summer.”

Right now, a driver who fills up 20 gallons of gas at $4.16 a gallon will be spending over 80 dollars. Last year, that fill-up would’ve cost just over $55.

“It might be $10 by the time summertime ends,” said Strong.

AAA said it is just something drivers are going to have to prepare for, as more people get on the road and demand for gas remains high.

“Certainly expect prices to remain elevated through the summer months and even expect them to fluctuate,” said Chabarria.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.