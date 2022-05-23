Aging & Style
FORECAT: Rain moving in after midnight

By Gary Amble
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Area skies will gradually increase with clouds this evening under mostly dry skies. After midnight, the rain will move in, offering an 80% chance for rain and thunderstorms after about 2 a.m.

Rain is expected through the day Tuesday with possible heavy rain in our area which may produce some flooding, especially in areas where that is most prone.

1″ to 3″ are possible with isolated areas perhaps seeing more. Cool air will also stay locked in place until the end of the week with sunshine, windy and warm weather expected through the bulk of the weekend.

