Teen in critical condition after scooter is struck by car

By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenager has been hospitalized after the scooter he was riding was struck by a car late Saturday night.

According to Kansas City police, the teen was riding a scooter on Wallace around 9 p.m. Saturday. The scooter was not equipped with any lights.

The teen failed to stop at a stop sign at 93rd and Wallace and was struck by a car headed west on 93rd.

The teen was transported to the hospital where he was last listed in critical but stable condition. The driver of the car remained at the scene.

Police say impairment was not a factor in this accident and that the investigation is ongoing,

