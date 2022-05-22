One dead following shooting on 79th Terrace, Campbell

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened in the area of 79th Terrace and Campbell at around 2:20 p.m.

Police say they found a male on the street and unresponsive. He was found dead on the scene, according to police.

Police believe the victim was at the location talking to someone in an unknown vehicle when a disturbance led to shots being fired.

The victim was struck and the vehicle left the scene.

No suspect has been arrested.

