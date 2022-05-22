Aging & Style
One dead following shooting on 79th Terrace, Campbell

By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened in the area of 79th Terrace and Campbell at around 2:20 p.m.

Police say they found a male on the street and unresponsive. He was found dead on the scene, according to police.

Police believe the victim was at the location talking to someone in an unknown vehicle when a disturbance led to shots being fired.

The victim was struck and the vehicle left the scene.

No suspect has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

