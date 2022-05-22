KU’s all-time winningest baseball coach retires after 20 seasons

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ritch Price, the winningest coach in Kansas Baseball history, announced Sunday he will retire as the Jayhawks’ leader after 20 seasons.

Price will end his career at Kansas with 581 victories, one Big 12 Tournament Championship, and three NCAA regional appearances. He has a winning percentage of .510.

He led the Jayhawks to 35 wins in his first season, the most in the last eight years. He has 11 winning seasons, including a 43-win year in 2006. He won 39 in 2009 and 35 in 2014. All of those teams advance to the NCAA Tournament.

Price has coached 109 all-conference selections, 147 academic all-conference honorees and has seen 75 Jayhawks go on to play professional baseball, including 10 Top 10 round draft picks.

“I want to thank all of the players that I have had the honor to coach and mentor over the past 20 years. I’ve always believed that baseball is a player’s game and I’ve always taken great pride in being a player’s coach. I’m so proud of the student-athletes who have played at KU during my tenure. My guys have represented our baseball program on the field, in the classroom and in our community in a first-class manner. I love you boys, you’re the best!” he said. “As I’ve said many times, I’m a Jayhawk for life!”

“Ritch Price poured his heart and soul into the Kansas Baseball program for two decades, and we are forever grateful for his significant contributions to our university, athletic department, and baseball program,” said Director of Athletics Travis Goff. “His pride for Kansas Baseball is unmatched and he has made an indelible impact on countless young men and our program. On behalf of the entire athletic department, we wish Ritch the very best in his well-deserved retirement.”

