FORECAST: Temperatures will dip to mid-40s overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Clouds eventually clear out this evening into the overnight hours while temperatures dip down into the low to mid 40s by daybreak on Sunday.

By the afternoon look for plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s close to 70 degrees.

Enjoy the dry weather before several rounds of rain return to the area by early in the work week. Monday clouds increase with temperatures back in the 60s in the afternoon while a storm system develops out west.

Rain will build in across the area late Monday afternoon and evening with the most substantial rainfall moving in overnight into early Tuesday. Wednesday also features some showers while we finally dry out and warm up heading into the upcoming weekend.

