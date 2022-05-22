FORECAST: Chilly start to your Sunday

Clouds have returned this morning, but they did not stop temperatures from plummeting into the 40s overnight. The record low for Kansas City stands at 41 degrees set back in 1963. As of 6:00 am KCI is at 42 degrees. After this chilly start temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon with more sunshine than cloud cover. Our next storm system will approach from the west bringing active weather to the area for several days. Monday starts out dry with more clouds around and a chance for scattered showers and a few storms late in the afternoon and evening. Rain will become more widespread and heavy at times overnight into early Tuesday. Minor to moderate flooding is possible for area rivers and streams with ponding on the roads that will make for a messy commute come Tuesday morning. Rain will become more scattered by Wednesday with this storm system finally pulling away from us as high pressure builds back into the area drying us out and warming our temperatures. The upcoming holiday weekend we’ll be watching for another storm system to form. So far long-range models do not have a good handle on the progression of this system, so we continue to keep the rain chances low at this time.

