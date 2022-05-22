Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

FORECAST: Chilly start to your Sunday

After this chilly start temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon with...
After this chilly start temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon with more sunshine than cloud cover.(KCTV5)
By Alena Lee
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds have returned this morning, but they did not stop temperatures from plummeting into the 40s overnight. The record low for Kansas City stands at 41 degrees set back in 1963. As of 6:00 am KCI is at 42 degrees. After this chilly start temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon with more sunshine than cloud cover. Our next storm system will approach from the west bringing active weather to the area for several days. Monday starts out dry with more clouds around and a chance for scattered showers and a few storms late in the afternoon and evening. Rain will become more widespread and heavy at times overnight into early Tuesday. Minor to moderate flooding is possible for area rivers and streams with ponding on the roads that will make for a messy commute come Tuesday morning. Rain will become more scattered by Wednesday with this storm system finally pulling away from us as high pressure builds back into the area drying us out and warming our temperatures. The upcoming holiday weekend we’ll be watching for another storm system to form. So far long-range models do not have a good handle on the progression of this system, so we continue to keep the rain chances low at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clouds eventually clear out this evening into the overnight hours while temperatures dip down...
FORECAST: Temperatures will dip to mid-40s overnight
Scattered showers Saturday morning followed by cooler temps
It will be a chilly day with temperatures nearly 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.
FORECAST: Scattered showers Saturday morning followed by cooler temps
After a stretch of hot weather, it looks like we are in store for some cool temperatures now.
Cooler temps Friday, and tracking some weekend storms