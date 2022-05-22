Day of Service: Volunteers work to improve Urban Scholastic Center in KCK

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- It was all hands-on deck at the Urban Scholastic Center in KCK, with people getting their hands dirty doing much needed improvements to the center, everything from painting to mopping.

“Us coming in here today is just a little way to show gratitude and give back to the Urban Scholastic Center,” says volunteer Amanda Recinos.

A center that has done so much for the youth in the community for nearly 15 years.

The non-profit Christian ministry began as an organization to help close opportunity gaps for students in Wyandotte County through extended education opportunities laced with a strong faith foundation.

Years later it has now become a pillar of the community impacting the lives of hundreds of local students both physically and spiritually.

For some volunteers today was the first time being at the center in months.

“Haven’t been here since COVID because they kind of stopped that, says mentor Devin Riley.

Riley says he used to help with the Wednesday evening program with the kids, which was one of the many programs put on hold because of COVID.

Now that things are starting to get back up and running, he wanted to be there to help spruce the place up.

“It has been a while since I’ve been here so it’s nice to see everybody and some of the kids,” says Riley.

Some of the kids were present for the big cleanup day and are excited for the rest of the group to see the finished product.

“I can’t wait to see all my friends happy when they see the surprise,” says student Jaylin Becerra.

The center has several programs for the kids including discipleship, reading and math enrichment, community service, financial literacy and much more.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.