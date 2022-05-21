What’s Good: Students return lost wallet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In tonight’s “What’s Good” segment: Local 2nd graders to the rescue!

They found a lost wallet, did the right thing, and are now reaping the benefits of the good karma they created.

There was an entire team effort that took place when classmates found the wallet during recess.

They had questions like “Whose is it?” and “Is it in another state?” and “Is it in Lawrence or Topeka or Kansas City?”

The 2nd grade class at St. John Catholic School in Lawrence were perplexed.

So, they channeled their inner detective and opened the wallet to investigate.

“Just to see if there was an ID in there,” Mrs. Fox said. “His name is pretty common, but I did notice he had a fraternity card. And, that was the best way to find him; I messaged the frat.”

Enter Drew Ferguson, who was in Lawrence last month to celebrate the Jayhawks national championship and lost his wallet.

“I was just shocked,” he said. “I had no idea where it could have been. Like, how they could have picked it up - these kids. But, I was definitely happy to find that it was retrieved.”

To return the good favor, Drew sent the class a care package full of books and snacks.

“I thought it was really cool that young kids got the chance to do something nice and actually did it,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.