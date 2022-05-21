TMZ: Chiefs’ cornerback’s car ‘shot up’ in Louisiana

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s car was damaged in a shooting in Louisiana, according to TMZ.

The Chiefs cornerback was not inside his vehicle when it was struck by bullets.

Sources tell TMZ that two of his friends were driving around. It doesn’t appear that Sneed is being targeted.

No arrests have been made.

