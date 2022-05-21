Thief steals catalytic converter from vehicle parked at Harrisonville hospital
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) --- Cars across the country have been targeted for their catalytic converters.
In Harrisonville, that includes at least one vehicle that was parked at a local hospital.
Police reported on Friday that they received a complaint about a catalytic converter being stolen from a car that was parked at Cass Regional Medical Center.
Police posted photos of the suspect’s vehicle, described as a white Dodge truck.
Contact police at 816-380-8950 if you have more information.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.