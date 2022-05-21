Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Thief steals catalytic converter from vehicle parked at Harrisonville hospital

Cars across the country have been targeted for their catalytic converters.
Cars across the country have been targeted for their catalytic converters.(Harrisonville Police Department)
By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) --- Cars across the country have been targeted for their catalytic converters.

In Harrisonville, that includes at least one vehicle that was parked at a local hospital.

Police reported on Friday that they received a complaint about a catalytic converter being stolen from a car that was parked at Cass Regional Medical Center.

Police posted photos of the suspect’s vehicle, described as a white Dodge truck.

Contact police at 816-380-8950 if you have more information.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birds return to open outdoor habitats at Kansas City Zoo
“I thought it was really cool that young kids got the chance to do something nice and actually...
What’s Good: Students return lost wallet
KCK is getting in on the trend of Friday night art displays. Tonight, the season kicks off for...
KCK Art Walk kicks off for a second year
Exclusive poll shows who Missourians would vote for in 2024 Trump vs. Biden rematch