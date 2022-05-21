Aging & Style
Independence police looking for wanted man, but say there's no active shooter

By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- The Independence Police Department is looking for a wanted party, but say rumors and chatter of an active shooter are untrue.

Police are in the area of the 200 block of W. Mill street looking for the individual, who is only described as a white male wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black hat and khaki shorts.

The man fled police on foot.

“There have been posts that there is an active shooter in McCoy Park…this is false, there are no shots fired,” police said.

Police say if you see the individual, call 911 and avoid approaching him.

