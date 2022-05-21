Aging & Style
FORECAST: Scattered showers Saturday morning followed by cooler temps


It will be a chilly day with temperatures nearly 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.(KCTV5)
By Alena Lee
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Off and on showers will continue to push through the area this morning before tapering off this afternoon and evening. It will be a chilly day with temperatures nearly 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. Sunday features more sunshine than cloud cover with a slight warmup as highs top out in the middle 60s. Active weather returns by early this week as another storm system brings rain and thunderstorms to the area late Monday into Tuesday with the heaviest rainfall happening during the overnight hours into daybreak Tuesday. Another wave comes in on Wednesday with the slight chance of lingering precipitation early Thursday. Dry and much warmer temperatures move in late in the weekend into the upcoming holiday weekend. Those who want it to feel like Spring will get that over the next few days before we jump right back into summer-like heat heading into early June.

