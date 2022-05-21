Charges filed in fatal shooting near Kansas City police station
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a woman that happened near the Kansas City Police Department’s Central Patrol Division.
Elliot Nevels, 34, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.
Officers said they heard gunfire in the area of the 1100 block of Linwood. Police found a woman inside a vehicle and she was unresponsive.
The victim, identified as Christina Nevels, was declared dead at the scene.
A child was also in the car but was uninjured.
Court records state that video surveillance showed a defendant running from the area. He told police he shot her and ran from the scene.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.