Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Charges filed in fatal shooting near Kansas City police station

Eliott P. Nevels
Eliott P. Nevels(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a woman that happened near the Kansas City Police Department’s Central Patrol Division.

Elliot Nevels, 34, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officers said they heard gunfire in the area of the 1100 block of Linwood. Police found a woman inside a vehicle and she was unresponsive.

The victim, identified as Christina Nevels, was declared dead at the scene.

A child was also in the car but was uninjured.

Court records state that video surveillance showed a defendant running from the area. He told police he shot her and ran from the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Most of the snakes found in the Birmingham-area by Alabama Snake Removers are copperheads.
‘Watch your step’: Parks and Recreation departments warn about snakes
When you think about Friday art gallery walks, you might think First Friday in the Crossroads....
KCK’s Third Friday Art Walk kicks off its second season
Relatives of a woman whose significant other is suspected of killing her hope someone can be...
Regan Gibbs’ mother and sisters mourn her death, hope to help others recognize domestic violence warning signs
When you think about Friday art gallery walks, you might think First Friday in the Crossroads....
KCK’s Third Friday Art Walk kicks off its second season