Charges filed in fatal shooting near Kansas City police station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a woman that happened near the Kansas City Police Department’s Central Patrol Division.

Elliot Nevels, 34, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officers said they heard gunfire in the area of the 1100 block of Linwood. Police found a woman inside a vehicle and she was unresponsive.

The victim, identified as Christina Nevels, was declared dead at the scene.

A child was also in the car but was uninjured.

Court records state that video surveillance showed a defendant running from the area. He told police he shot her and ran from the scene.

