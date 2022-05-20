Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Woman shot, injured in area of St. John & Bellaire avenues

By Emily Rittman
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a shooting near a laundromat not far from St. John Avenue and Bellaire Avenue.

Police say someone called 911 for help around 4:45 p.m.

We are told one woman was shot. So far, we do not know if the woman was shot inside of the business or if she was shot outside.

Police are interviewing possible witnesses.

We are also waiting on more information about a possible suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Exclusive poll shows who Missourians would vote for in 2024 Trump vs. Biden rematch
The family of Regan Marek-Gibbs arrived in Lawrence, Kansas, days after their loved one was...
Family of former KU soccer player addresses Regan Marek-Gibbs homicide
Kansas City police are investigating a shooting near a laundromat not far from St. John Avenue...
Woman shot, injured in area of St. John & Bellaire avenues
A vehicle struck a CVS in Independence on Friday evening.
Vehicle crashes into Independence CVS, causes significant damage