Woman shot, injured in area of St. John & Bellaire avenues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a shooting near a laundromat not far from St. John Avenue and Bellaire Avenue.

Police say someone called 911 for help around 4:45 p.m.

We are told one woman was shot. So far, we do not know if the woman was shot inside of the business or if she was shot outside.

Police are interviewing possible witnesses.

We are also waiting on more information about a possible suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

