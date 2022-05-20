Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

WATCH: Family of former KU soccer player addresses shooting that killed Regan Marek-Gibbs

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The family of Regan Marek-Gibbs arrived in Lawrence, Kansas, days after their loved one was tragically killed in a shooting.

Her husband, Chad Joseph Marek, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said Chad Marek called 911 and told the dispatcher that he killed his wife and “God told him to do it.”

Regan’s friends told KCTV earlier in the week they were still struggling to process her loss.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Family of slain KU soccer player speaks.
Slain KU soccer player's family speaks
United States' Christian Pulisic scores on a penalty kick, his second goal of the match, during...
Kansas City to learn its World Cup host city status June 16
Friends of a former University of Kansas soccer player who was killed in Lawrence are...
Friends mourn death of former KU soccer player killed in Lawrence
One woman died in an apparent shooting and car crash Thursday night on Linwood Boulevard.
Vehicle crashes near KCPD station on Linwood, woman dead from apparent shooting