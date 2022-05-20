WATCH: Family of former KU soccer player addresses shooting that killed Regan Marek-Gibbs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The family of Regan Marek-Gibbs arrived in Lawrence, Kansas, days after their loved one was tragically killed in a shooting.

Her husband, Chad Joseph Marek, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said Chad Marek called 911 and told the dispatcher that he killed his wife and “God told him to do it.”

Regan’s friends told KCTV earlier in the week they were still struggling to process her loss.

