Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Vehicle crashes near KCPD station on Linwood, woman dead from apparent shooting

One woman died in an apparent shooting and car crash Thursday night on Linwood Boulevard.
One woman died in an apparent shooting and car crash Thursday night on Linwood Boulevard.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman died Thursday night in an incident near the Kansas City Police Department’s Central Patrol Division station.

Officers stated that they heard gunfire outside the station on Linwood Boulevard and found a car had crashed into a neighboring apartment parking lot.

Police stated that a woman appeared to have been shot and was unresponsive. EMS declared her dead at the scene.

A child was also in the car but was uninjured. One person was detained for further investigation, but as of Friday morning, no arrest was announced.

Anyone who was in the area on Linwood Thursday night and saw anything suspicious has been asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — The Shawnee Mission School District will provide free lunch to all children ages 1-18 at...
Shawnee Mission School District to offer free summer lunches for kids
A small town outside of Lawrence is coming together tonight to remember a 9-year-old killed...
Vigil for Eudora girl killed in hit-and-run crash draws community support in droves
Vigil for Eudora girl killed in hit-and-run crash draws community support in droves
"Start the Conversation" art exhibit in KCK
Therapy through expression: Mental health art exhibit debuts in KCK