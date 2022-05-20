Vehicle crashes near KCPD station on Linwood, woman dead from apparent shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman died Thursday night in an incident near the Kansas City Police Department’s Central Patrol Division station.

Officers stated that they heard gunfire outside the station on Linwood Boulevard and found a car had crashed into a neighboring apartment parking lot.

Police stated that a woman appeared to have been shot and was unresponsive. EMS declared her dead at the scene.

A child was also in the car but was uninjured. One person was detained for further investigation, but as of Friday morning, no arrest was announced.

Anyone who was in the area on Linwood Thursday night and saw anything suspicious has been asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

