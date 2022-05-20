Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Vehicle crashes into Independence CVS, causes significant damage

A vehicle struck a CVS in Independence on Friday evening.
A vehicle struck a CVS in Independence on Friday evening.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating after a vehicle struck a CVS in Independence on Friday evening.

There is notable damage that has been done to the pharmacy on the northeast corner of E. 39th Street S. and S. Noland Road. There is large indent or hole where it was hit.

In fact, there is now a red sign saying “dangerous building” that has been duct-taped to the side of the structure.

Right now, there’s no word on how long it will take to make repairs or if the pharmacy is even allowed to be open until they are completed.

We are working to get more information from the police. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates and tune in at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A dog was saved from a duplex fire that happened this morning in Gladstone.
Crews rescue dog from duplex fire in Gladstone
The I-435 closure by Worlds of Fun is expected to last into the evening rush hour due to a...
I-435 by Worlds of Fun is open again, standoff at nearby hotel is over
FILE
Kansas man who fabricated law enforcement charity must repay money collected
The mother of Regan Gibbs addressed the killing of her daughter in Lawrence, Kansas.
WATCH: Family of former KU soccer player addresses Regan Marek-Gibbs homicide