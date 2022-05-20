Vehicle crashes into Independence CVS, causes significant damage

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating after a vehicle struck a CVS in Independence on Friday evening.

There is notable damage that has been done to the pharmacy on the northeast corner of E. 39th Street S. and S. Noland Road. There is large indent or hole where it was hit.

In fact, there is now a red sign saying “dangerous building” that has been duct-taped to the side of the structure.

Right now, there’s no word on how long it will take to make repairs or if the pharmacy is even allowed to be open until they are completed.

