Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Therapy through expression: Mental health art exhibit debuts in KCK

By Taylor Johnson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Wyandotte Center in KCK is shining a light on it through art.

The medical center on Friday is hosting an art exhibition putting pieces on display, with a powerful message of erasing the stigma around mental health.

There will be 50 pieces on display by 25 artists across the metro. From sculptures to paintings, each tells a story from someone who lived it, depicting conditions like depression, Alzheimer’s or even self-care.

The art exhibition starts at 4 p.m. at The Velvet Nova, at 705 N. 6th St., KCK. It’s open to all ages, and the cost is free.

Reporter Taylor Johnson was out Friday morning with the center to preview the exhibit.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

"Start the Conversation" art exhibit in KCK
'Start The Conversation' exhibit in KCK
Spring Fest at Colonial Gardens is this Saturday.
Colonial Gardens’ Spring Fest this weekend: Animals, games, family fun
Spring Fest at Colonial Gardens is this Saturday.
Colonial Gardens Spring Fest includes animals and family fun
Amber Alert out of Rose Hill, Kansas
CHILD FOUND: 5-year-old boy taken from Kansas daycare by mother found in Oklahoma