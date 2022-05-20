Therapy through expression: Mental health art exhibit debuts in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Wyandotte Center in KCK is shining a light on it through art.

The medical center on Friday is hosting an art exhibition putting pieces on display, with a powerful message of erasing the stigma around mental health.

There will be 50 pieces on display by 25 artists across the metro. From sculptures to paintings, each tells a story from someone who lived it, depicting conditions like depression, Alzheimer’s or even self-care.

The art exhibition starts at 4 p.m. at The Velvet Nova, at 705 N. 6th St., KCK. It’s open to all ages, and the cost is free.

