Shawnee Mission School District to offer free summer lunches for kids

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Many families rely on school lunches to feed their children on a frequent basis during the academic year.

Now that school is out or will be shortly, some school districts have offered to keep extending those meal opportunities for school kids.

The Shawnee Mission School District announced Friday that starting on June 6, 2022, the district will provide free lunch to all children ages 1-18 at Summer Lunch Bunch.

The school district stated that all children are welcome to come inside the cafeteria to eat at Summer Lunch Bunch or take their meals to go.

On Fridays, children can receive a “Take Home” bag with food for Saturday and Sunday lunch, as well as breakfast food for seven days.

Parents may obtain a voucher so they are able to pick up meals without their children being present, the school district stated.

Adults can purchase a meal for $4.50 in cash only. There will be no monitoring of allergies, the school district stated.

Lunch Bunch will be held:

Times: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (Monday - Friday)

Dates: June 6 - July 22 (Closed June 20 and July 4)

Locations:

Comanche, 8200 Grant

Crestview, 6101 Craig St.

Nieman, 10917 W. 67th St.

Rosehill, 9801 Rosehill Road

Dates: June 13, - July 1; July 11-22 (Closed June 20 and July 4)

Location: Trailridge, 7500 Quivira

Dates: June 13 - July 1; 11-29, 2022 (Closed June 20 and July 4)

Location: Shawnee Mission West, 8800 W. 85th St.

The meals are funded U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.