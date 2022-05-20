Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Man arrested after assaulting Little League umpires at baseball game, police say

Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree...
Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree assault on a sports official.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Wade Smith and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PISGAH, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – An Alabama man was arrested after an altercation at a baseball field Thursday evening involving at least two Little League umpires.

According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were called to a baseball field in Pisgah on May 19 in response to verbal arguments between parents and officials during a Little League game. Harnen said the arguments appeared to be over by the time deputies arrived at the field.

As one of the deputies was leaving the scene, he witnessed a person in a physical altercation with a group in another part of the parking lot. The group allegedly being assaulted included two umpires from the Little League game.

Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree assault on a sports official.

Deputies said the altercation resulted in minor injuries, but no emergency services were required at the field.

Henderson was released on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

According to Corpus Christi police, officers were dispatched Saturday to an apartment for a...
Man charged with capital murder after police find 2 dead women inside apartment
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Stocks claw back from edge of first bear market since 2020
A Casa Grande Police Department K-9 is back with his partner after he was bitten by a...
Police K-9 recovering after rattlesnake bite during training exercise
FILE - This June 13, 2016, file photo shows Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Florida.
Veteran Miami DEA agents charged in bribery conspiracy
FILE - Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, speaks...
Ginni Thomas’ emails deepen her involvement in 2020 election