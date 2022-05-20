Aging & Style
I-435 closed by Worlds of Fun due to standoff at nearby hotel

Northbound I-435 is closed at Parvin Road and southbound I-435 is closed at NE 48th Street
A KC Scout camera in the area of I-435 and 48th Street shows the interstate has been closed.
A KC Scout camera in the area of I-435 and 48th Street shows the interstate has been closed.(KC Scout)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - I-435 is closed near Worlds of Fun due to the proximity of a standoff at a hotel nearby.

According to KC Scout, northbound I-435 is closed at Parvin Road. Southbound I-435 is closed at NE 48th Street.

For reference: Worlds of Fun is off the interstate to the east and between 48th Street to the north and Parvin Road to the south.

People should find an alternate route around this closure and subsequent traffic backups.

The standoff began at 12:19 p.m. after police received a call about a “disturbance involving an armed party” at 4301 N. Corrington Ave, which is the HomeTowne Studios hotel. That hotel is just west of the interstate.

It’s not yet known if more than one person is involved.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates on this breaking news. We are sending a crew to the scene to gather more information from the police.

