I-435 closed by Worlds of Fun due to standoff at nearby hotel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - I-435 is closed near Worlds of Fun due to the proximity of a standoff at a hotel nearby.

According to KC Scout, northbound I-435 is closed at Parvin Road. Southbound I-435 is closed at NE 48th Street.

We’re outside of Home Towne Studios hotel near World’s of Fun.

There’s a large police presence, including a tactical vehicle.

Police say there’s an ongoing standoff. pic.twitter.com/WkTkxpTrHN — Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) May 20, 2022

For reference: Worlds of Fun is off the interstate to the east and between 48th Street to the north and Parvin Road to the south.

People should find an alternate route around this closure and subsequent traffic backups.

The standoff began at 12:19 p.m. after police received a call about a “disturbance involving an armed party” at 4301 N. Corrington Ave, which is the HomeTowne Studios hotel. That hotel is just west of the interstate.

It’s not yet known if more than one person is involved.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates on this breaking news. We are sending a crew to the scene to gather more information from the police.

