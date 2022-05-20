Crews rescue dog from duplex fire in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - A dog was rescued after a duplex caught fire in Gladstone, Missouri, on Friday morning.

According to the City of Gladstone Fire/EMS, 911 dispatchers received a call around 11:30 a.m. from someone who said they smelled smoke. They also said fire alarms were going off at a duplex in the 6700 block of N. Askew Ave.

When the first crew arrived at the scene, they saw smoke coming from the two-story duplex. KCFD was then asked to provide mutual aid.

When another crew arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire conditions inside the building.

A search was conducted and an unresponsive dog was removed from the duplex. Lifesaving measures were initiated and the dog regained consciousness.

Gladstone Animal Control then took the dog to a local veterinary hospital for further treatment.

It took crews about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No civilians or fire personnel were injured as a result of the fire.

A photo of damage done to the home was posted on Facebook. To the untrained eye, it appears this fire may have started in the kitchen. There’s no official word yet on its cause, however.

**House Fire** Around 11:30 hours, dispatch reported a smell of smoke and alarms sounding at a duplex in the 6700 block... Posted by City of Gladstone, Fire/EMS on Friday, May 20, 2022

