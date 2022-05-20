Aging & Style
Colonial Gardens’ Spring Fest this weekend: Animals, games, family fun

By Morgan Mobley
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, Colonial Gardens is hosting its Spring Fest, where you can feed livestock and get a little planting inspiration.

The Spring Fest is Saturday at the Colonial Gardens Festival Grounds, across from Colonial Gardens’ retail store at 27610 E. Wyatt Road, Blue Springs, MO. The cost is $10 per person. Kids under 3 get in free. For more info, head to the Colonial Gardens website.

Reporter Morgan Mobley caught up with the organizers, and some animals, on Friday morning.

