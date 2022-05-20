Blues and Avalanche tied 1-1 heading into game 3

Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -172, Blues +145; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche are in a 1-1 series tie in the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Blues won the last matchup 4-1. David Perron scored two goals in the win.

St. Louis has gone 49-22-11 overall with a 16-5-3 record in Central Division games. The Blues have a +70 scoring differential, with 309 total goals scored and 239 conceded.

Colorado has a 56-19-7 record overall and a 14-5-3 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche are 14-2-5 in one-goal games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Tarasenko has 34 goals and 48 assists for the Blues. Ryan O'Reilly has 10 goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 32 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: day to day (lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body), Torey Krug: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.