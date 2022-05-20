4 Platte County High School students taken to hospital

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say four Platte County High School students were taken to the hospital after taking over-the-counter medication.

First responders were called to the high school around 11 a.m. Thursday.

“On a medical call in regard to a student that had ingested what they thought was maybe poison,” Platte City Police Chief Joe Wellington said. “We got there, we found that that was not the case. Several students for reasons unknown had ingested some over the counter pills.”

Wellington says officers believe they know what over-the-counter medication was taken but are working to confirm it.

The four students had non-life-threatening poisoning or overdose symptoms.

“Our concern there was the wellbeing of the kids, making sure they got medical attention,” Wellington said.

Investigators believe the students consumed the medication for “recreational effects.”

The school district sent a safety bulletin to parents that said: “This morning, PCHS was put into “Hold-in-Place” status while attending to multiple student medical situations requiring an ambulance. Hold-in-Place is a school safety protocol where students are moved away from the incident location or instructed to stay in classrooms with doors secured and instruction continuing, and people are kept out of hallways or public areas so that school officials can assess a situation and/or medical professionals can assist.”

“I only ask parents to talk to your kids,” Wellington said. “If you don’t have a reason to take something, don’t take it. If you don’t know what it is, don’t take it. If someone hands you something and says, ‘here try this,’ don’t take it. This is a prime example.”

The incident is being referred to the Platte County Juvenile Office.

