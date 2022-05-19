Salloi propels Sporting KC to 2-1 victory over Colorado

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Salloi scored two goals to spark Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday in the first .

Salloi gave Sporting KC (3-7-3) a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute.

Lucas Esteves pulled the Rapids (4-5-3) even with a goal in the 29th minute.

Salloi’s game-winner came five minutes into the second half.

The Rapids outshot Sporting KC 10-6 and had a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.

Tim Melia had two saves for Sporting KC.

Auston Trusty, Lucas Esteves, Andreu Fontas and Daniel Salloi were all sent off with red cards during injury time.

