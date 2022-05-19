Police say double shooting near UMKC campus, Whole Foods Market was targeted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Students at UMKC were alarmed to get an active shooter alert on their phones after two people were shot at the edge of campus.

The victims, both men, showed up at the Whole Foods Market a block away. The car they were in was riddled with bullet holes.

Kansas City police were called to the parking lot at 5:48 p.m.

“I was actually trying to go into Whole Foods. They weren’t letting anybody in or out of the store. And, just about 10-15 feet away, there was a car parked up. Had a bunch of bullet holes,” said Jason Shepherd, who lives nearby.

Police said this was not a situation of someone roaming the area firing at random. They confirmed the shooting happened off-campus. They believe the shooter and two victims knew each other and had no connection to the university.

The south portion of the Whole Foods parking lot was blocked off by crime tape Wednesday evening. A block to the north, a large police presence was evident at 50th and Oak.

Police at that location said the car was pulled over on Oak, stationary, when someone approached on the sidewalk and fired into the car. The shooter took off and has not yet been located. The location is right outside the UMKC Police building. An officer remarked that there are numerous surveillance cameras in operation there.

A UMKC spokesman said campus police, who routinely patrol the perimeter, were the first to find the victim at Whole Foods. They knew the shooter was at large, so they they issued an active shooter alert through their automated system.

The words in the alert, including “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT” in all caps, are a standard template, the spokesman says. At the time, urgency took precedence over details.

“There was a pedestrian who was armed and had fired shots in the immediate vicinity. So, out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to make sure our people knew that there was a potentially dangerous situation and they needed to be wary,” explained UMKC spokesman John Martellaro.

Kansas City police are now investigating. A detective indicated one man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, but another man’s injuries were.

“Having lived in Chicago for five years, I can’t say automatically that this is going to make me think that the area is unsafe,” said Shepherd. “But, hopefully, things like this don’t continue to happen and that the residents of this area can feel safe.”

Martellaro said in his 10 years with the university he has never seen a shooting so close to campus.

East High School’s planned graduation ceremony on the UMKC campus Wednesday night continued as planned.

