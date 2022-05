Meet Peter. He’s an adorable, white, Manx kitty.

Peter is super affectionate and is looking for someone who will give him all the love he deserves.

If you’re interested in meeting Peter, please visit hsgkc.org. Or, stop by during our regular adoption hours: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. or Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

