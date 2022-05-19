Aging & Style
Olathe, Spring Hill battle over piece of land

By Sharon Chen
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A land battle is going down between the city of Olathe and Spring Hill.

It has to do with a piece of unincorporated property that was recently annexed by Spring Hill. Olathe says, “No way.”

It’s a fight that has gone to the highest court in the state. Justices heard the arguments today from both Olathe and Spring Hill.

The piece of land in question is at 175th and Highway 169.

What the battle comes down to is big business. It all comes down to future plans to develop the land there as a commercial site.

Watch the video above to learn more...

6 teens charged with murder following shooting at Olathe park
6 teens charged with murder following shooting at Olathe park
Police say double shooting near UMKC campus, Whole Foods Market was targeted
Police say double shooting near UMKC campus, Whole Foods Market was targeted