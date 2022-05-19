No injuries reported as Independence Avenue claims another truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said no one was injured after a trash truck tried to drive under the Independence Avenue Bridge.

Needless to say, the bridge won.

“This garbage truck from Kansas was on its way to get service today when this happened,” KCPD tweeted.

It looks like the truck will need more than service Thursday.

A trash truck tried driving through the Independence Avenue Bridge on Thursday, May 19. (KCTV5 staff)

