‘Multiple student medical situations’ at Platte County High School led to usage of Hold-In-Place protocol

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Platte County School District says they implemented a Hold-In-Place protocol “while attending to multiple student medical situations requiring an ambulance.”

KCTV5 News has reached out to the police department asking for clarification of what the “medical situations” were. The health department is unable to provide information.

The Platte County School District said the high school uses the protocol to move students away from the incident or have them stay in classrooms as classes continue.

The Hold-In-Place protocol is meant to keep people out of the halls so that officials or professionals can asses the situation.

The following message that was sent to parents regarding the situation:

"This morning, PCHS was put into “Hold-in-Place” status while attending to multiple student medical situations requiring an ambulance. Hold-in-Place is a school safety protocol where students are moved away from the incident location or instructed to stay in classrooms with doors secured and instruction continuing, and people are kept out of hallways or public areas so that school officials can assess a situation and/or medical professionals can assist."

No further information about this incident has been provided to KCTV5 News yet. Stay with us for updates.

