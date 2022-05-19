Man shot to death found on Independence sidewalk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was found dead Tuesday evening in Independence, resulting in a homicide investigation.

The Independence Police Department stated that officers received a shots fire call just before 10 p.m. in the area of E. 39th Street and S. Lynn Street.

A bystander told dispatchers that a person was lying on the sidewalk near E. 39th Street and S. Pleasant Street.

By the time law enforcement arrived, they found that a man had been shot and died. Police said there was no suspect information as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), reference IPD Case Number 22-32214.

