Man charged following fatal shooting in Leavenworth last Wednesday

Ryan Christopher Cheatham.
Ryan Christopher Cheatham.(Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) -- A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Leavenworth last Wednesday, which left the victim dead in an apartment.

According to the county attorney, Ryan Christopher Cheatham has been charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The murder charge alleges that Cheatham unlawfully, feloniously, and intentionally killed Warren Lyndon Simon Jr.

The firearm charge alleges that Cheatham had a Star .32 ACP semiautomatic handgun despite having been convicted of felony robbery and it being less than 3 years since completing his prison sentence.

According to the Leavenworth Police Department, officers went to the 700 block of Osage St. early in the morning on May 18 after receiving a call about shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man’s body inside an apartment. That man was later identified as Simon Jr.

Officers were able to get information about the suspect, Cheatham, who was found a short time and distance away in the 700 block of N. 7th St.

Cheatham, who was a Leavenworth resident, was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Leavenworth County jail.

