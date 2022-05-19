Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Lee’s Summit student group meeting ends with broken glass

(KCTV5 News)
By Abby Dodge
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - One day before seniors checked out for the final time, students at a local high school said a protest happened because of a controversial group.

The group at the center of the controversy is Turning Point USA. Student’s at Lee’s Summit West High School held an informational meeting, according to the district, ahead of seeking recognition from the school as a club.

Silas Lee is a senior at Lee’s Summit West. He said students and other clubs throughout the school pushed back against the group’s formation.

“We decided that this is not something the school should stand for,” Lee said. “This is something that actively threatens most of us.”

The Turning Point USA website says their mission is to educate students about fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government. It goes on to say, “TPUSA activists are the community organizers of the right.”

The district released the following statement Thursday:

We reached out to a student who helped organize the Turning Point meeting and did not hear back from them.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

‘Multiple student medical situations’ at Platte County High School led to usage of Hold-In-Place protocol
Claira Wright.
Authorities looking for missing person believed to be in the Kansas City area
A group of puppies is looking for a home after being abandoned.
Group of puppies abandoned at Shawnee shelter during storm in need of home
At just 16 years old, Cooper Davis of Shawnee died of an overdose.
‘Three boys lived, and Cooper did not’: Mother of teen who died of fentanyl overdose starts ‘keep clean’ campaign