Lee’s Summit student group meeting ends with broken glass

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - One day before seniors checked out for the final time, students at a local high school said a protest happened because of a controversial group.

The group at the center of the controversy is Turning Point USA. Student’s at Lee’s Summit West High School held an informational meeting, according to the district, ahead of seeking recognition from the school as a club.

Silas Lee is a senior at Lee’s Summit West. He said students and other clubs throughout the school pushed back against the group’s formation.

“We decided that this is not something the school should stand for,” Lee said. “This is something that actively threatens most of us.”

The Turning Point USA website says their mission is to educate students about fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government. It goes on to say, “TPUSA activists are the community organizers of the right.”

The district released the following statement Thursday:

“Yesterday a group of students interested in starting a student group affiliated with the national organization Turning Point USA met in the Library Media Center at Lee’s Summit West. There is not an approved student club associated with Turning Point USA at LSW. However, school procedures allow for students to hold general interest meetings as a preliminary step to take in the school club approval process. In response to the meeting, other students met in protest both in the library and in the courtyard. The meeting ended prematurely when one individual made the decision to turn over a table causing the glass to shatter. No one was injured and there was no damage to school facilities. Administration is processing the incident in accordance with district discipline policy. Students returned to class peacefully and there was no further disruption to the school day.”

We reached out to a student who helped organize the Turning Point meeting and did not hear back from them.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.