KC Streetcar exploring new areas for potential expansion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KC Streetcar wants to hear from you!

This week kicks off its east-to-west transit study as the organization explores the best locations to expand.

Among those areas of interest are KU Medical Center and the Truman Sports Complex.

The tracks for the current extension project are already being laid down along Main Street south of Union Station.

Track pours for southbound track continue on the northern end of the #kcstreetcar Main St Extension. @BuildKCSC #Ridein2025 pic.twitter.com/ghsDr95mXL — KC Streetcar 🚊 (@kcstreetcar) May 17, 2022

