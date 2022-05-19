Aging & Style
KC Streetcar exploring new areas for potential expansion

This week kicks off its east-to-west transit study as the organization explores the best...
This week kicks off its east-to-west transit study as the organization explores the best locations to expand KC Streetcar.(KCTV5 staff)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KC Streetcar wants to hear from you!

This week kicks off its east-to-west transit study as the organization explores the best locations to expand.

Among those areas of interest are KU Medical Center and the Truman Sports Complex.

The tracks for the current extension project are already being laid down along Main Street south of Union Station.

