KC Streetcar exploring new areas for potential expansion
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KC Streetcar wants to hear from you!
This week kicks off its east-to-west transit study as the organization explores the best locations to expand.
Among those areas of interest are KU Medical Center and the Truman Sports Complex.
The tracks for the current extension project are already being laid down along Main Street south of Union Station.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.