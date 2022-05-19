Jackson County Sheriff’s Office recovers body at Unity Lake

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning.

Deputies were dispatched this morning after a boat capsized, throwing two individuals into the water.

One of the individuals was able to swim to shore.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said a body was recovered around 4 p.m.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner is on scene.

