Jackson County Sheriff’s Office recovers body at Unity Lake

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning. (Darryl Forte/Jackson...
By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning.

Deputies were dispatched this morning after a boat capsized, throwing two individuals into the water.

One of the individuals was able to swim to shore.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said a body was recovered around 4 p.m.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner is on scene.

