Investigators asking public for photos, videos from time of Polo arson fires

This is one of the homes that caught fire. It is in the 5000 block of SSR-D in Polo, Missouri. It is roughly between SW Ana Drive to the north and SW Colt Drive to the south.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department continues its investigation into three arson incidents.

The sheriff’s department has asked anyone who lives along Southwest Highway 116 and State Route D that has a road-facing camera system to contact Detective Kirkendoll.

The department also stated in a release that anyone present at any of the three house fires on May 10 and who took photos or filmed the scene to call Det. Kirkendoll at (816) 586-2681.

First responders confirmed a 96-year-old woman died in one of those house fires in the Polo area.

ALSO READ: ‘I just didn’t expect her story to end this way’: Family seeks answers following fatal fires near Polo

