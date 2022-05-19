Aging & Style
Group of puppies abandoned at Shawnee shelter during storm in need of home

A group of puppies is looking for a home after being abandoned.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - A group of puppies are looking for homes after they were abandoned during Tuesday night’s storm.

Six puppies were dumped in a crate outside Imagine Furever Ranch.

That organization works with senior dogs, however, so they were transferred to Unleashed Pet Rescue.

As of this morning, four of the puppies were at foster homes.

The shelters believe they are Pointer mixes.

Right now, there are several ways you can helped Unleased Pet Rescue with the puppies.

If you’re interested in helping Unleashed Pet Rescue, click here.

“Animal shelters are really struggling right now,” said Danielle Reno, CEO of Unleashed Pet Rescue. “We desperately need fosters, adopters, donors to help sponsor the puppies that come in and help pay for their vetting.”

The puppies will be available for adoption in two weeks. They need to finish getting their shots, and get spayed and neutered.

Please contact me for adoption info! Thank you! 913-441-8844

Posted by Imagine Furever Ranch on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

