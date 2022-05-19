Dining room at KC Community Kitchen closes due to COVID exposure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Community Kitchen is closing its dining room until Monday due to a COVID exposure among kitchen staff.

NourishKC said that, today, they will be notifying those who volunteered at KCCK this week that they may have been exposed.

They will be closed today so all their staff can get tested for COVID.

They will be open for carryout meals only on Friday, May 20, with limited service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

KCCK will reopen the dining room on Monday, May 23.

“It is frustrating that COVID simply will not ease up.”

Kansas City Community Kitchen, a program of NourishKC, is located at 750 The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCCK’s normal hours of service are Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

NourishKC says their mission “has been to work collaboratively to create food security and systemic change in emergency food services in Greater Kansas City.” They say the KCCK served nearly 150,000 free meals in 2021.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.