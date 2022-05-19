Authorities looking for missing person believed to be in the Kansas City area

LAWSON, Mo. (KCTV) -- The authorities are looking for a missing person who is believed to be in the Kansas City area.

The Lawson Police Department says they are looking for Claira Wright.

Her age was not provided, but she is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 104 pounds.

She has light brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have spoken with her or know where she is, you are asked to call 911 or the Lawson Police Department at 816-776-2000.

