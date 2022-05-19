Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Authorities looking for missing person believed to be in the Kansas City area

Claira Wright.
Claira Wright.(Via the Lawson Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWSON, Mo. (KCTV) -- The authorities are looking for a missing person who is believed to be in the Kansas City area.

The Lawson Police Department says they are looking for Claira Wright.

Her age was not provided, but she is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 104 pounds.

She has light brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have spoken with her or know where she is, you are asked to call 911 or the Lawson Police Department at 816-776-2000.

We are attempting to locate this missing person who is believed to be in the Kansas City area. Claira Wright, she is 5...

Posted by Lawson Police Department on Thursday, May 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lee’s Summit student group meeting ends with broken glass
‘Multiple student medical situations’ at Platte County High School led to usage of Hold-In-Place protocol
A group of puppies is looking for a home after being abandoned.
Group of puppies abandoned at Shawnee shelter during storm in need of home
At just 16 years old, Cooper Davis of Shawnee died of an overdose.
‘Three boys lived, and Cooper did not’: Mother of teen who died of fentanyl overdose starts ‘keep clean’ campaign