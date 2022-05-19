After lawsuit alleges racial harassment, Kearney superintendent says ‘work to eradicate discrimination must continue’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “This work is urgent and important.”
Kearney Public Schools superintendent Todd White released a letter Thursday to students, staff and the Kearney community addressing the need to further address harassment in schools.
The letter comes days after a lawsuit was filed against the district, alleging a slew of racial discrimination and bullying incidents that took place in Kearney High School. In the lawsuit, a former high school student accused students of threatening him, calling him vulgar terms and even indicating that they hoped he would be lynched.
While White’s letter did not address the lawsuit directly, his letter read, in part:
The superintendent stated that the school district had adopted certain policies after those incidents, such as: developing an agreement of support with the Kansas City chapter of the NAACP, facilitating a “Student-Only Conversation About Race and Equity” using a local facilitator, Jamie Grayson, founder of People of All Colors Succeed (POAC), and participating in POAC’s anti-bullying / leadership program, among others.
White continued in his letter:
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.