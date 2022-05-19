After lawsuit alleges racial harassment, Kearney superintendent says ‘work to eradicate discrimination must continue’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “This work is urgent and important.”

Kearney Public Schools superintendent Todd White released a letter Thursday to students, staff and the Kearney community addressing the need to further address harassment in schools.

The letter comes days after a lawsuit was filed against the district, alleging a slew of racial discrimination and bullying incidents that took place in Kearney High School. In the lawsuit, a former high school student accused students of threatening him, calling him vulgar terms and even indicating that they hoped he would be lynched.

While White’s letter did not address the lawsuit directly, his letter read, in part:

[I]n 2019, some racist incidents reminded our Bulldog Family that our work to eradicate discrimination and harassment must continue.

The superintendent stated that the school district had adopted certain policies after those incidents, such as: developing an agreement of support with the Kansas City chapter of the NAACP, facilitating a “Student-Only Conversation About Race and Equity” using a local facilitator, Jamie Grayson, founder of People of All Colors Succeed (POAC), and participating in POAC’s anti-bullying / leadership program, among others.

White continued in his letter:

The work that you have begun is noteworthy, important and incomplete. I encourage you to continue this most important work. Collectively, you make KSD a place where racism and every other form of harassment, discrimination and hate are not tolerated. This year, serving as your Interim Superintendent, has only reinforced my conviction that KSD is one of the best public school systems in the region, state and nation. Most of our students received a truly world-class education. But “most” isn’t good enough. The work must have the mantra, “All means ALL.”

