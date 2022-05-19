19-year-old charged following Tuesday’s fatal shooting at gas station on Linwood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station along Linwood this Tuesday.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Jerpree Williams has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, officers in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue responded after hearing gunshots. Ultimately, they found 19-year-old Andreone Hall dead in the parking lot of the nearby BP gas station.

Surveillance video showed Williams pull out a gun and fire at Hall, who began to run away.

The medical examiner determined that Hall died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Williams initially told police that he didn’t shoot Hall. Then, he said he did so in self defense.

On the day of the shooting, officers reportedly described what happened as “a barrage of gunfire.”

