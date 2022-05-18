Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertisement

Wanted: James Williams, Jr.

James Williams Jr. is wanted on two Jackson County, Missouri Warrants for Sex Offender...
James Williams Jr. is wanted on two Jackson County, Missouri Warrants for Sex Offender Registration Violations.(KC Crime Stoppers)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County is looking for a registered sex offender.

James L. Williams Jr., 49, is wanted out of Jackson County, Missouri for sex offender registration violations. He has two warrants our for his arrest.

Williams is a white male, 49 years of age, with a birth date of 7/27/72. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has tattoos on his arms and back. Williams is wanted on two Jackson County, Missouri Warrants for Sex Offender Registration Violations. His last known address was in Buckner, Missouri, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the crime stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the Kansas Supreme Court upheld the Kansas Legislature's new...
Kansas Supreme Court upholds re-drawn Congressional district map
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Motorcyclist dies in 4-car Clay County crash
2 men killed in shooting at Hy-Vee parking lot in Lawrence on Tuesday night.
2 men killed in shooting at Hy-Vee parking lot
Parents of 12 year old gunned down in Lawrence working to help troubled kids.
Parents of 12 year old gunned down outside Leavenworth pharmacy working to help troubled kids