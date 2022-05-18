Wanted: James Williams, Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County is looking for a registered sex offender.

James L. Williams Jr., 49, is wanted out of Jackson County, Missouri for sex offender registration violations. He has two warrants our for his arrest.

Williams is a white male, 49 years of age, with a birth date of 7/27/72. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has tattoos on his arms and back. Williams is wanted on two Jackson County, Missouri Warrants for Sex Offender Registration Violations. His last known address was in Buckner, Missouri, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the crime stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

