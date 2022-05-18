Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertisement

Traveling Vietnam Wall arrives in KC

Bikers throughout the metro joined in welcoming the Vietnam Wall memorial to KC on Wednesday
Bikers throughout the metro joined in welcoming the Vietnam Wall memorial to KC on Wednesday(Betsy Webster/KCTV5)
By Betsy Webster
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With Memorial Day approaching, a well-known traveling veteran’s memorial is coming to Kansas City.

This year, the wall will include additions to honor veterans beyond those who served in the Vietnam War.

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) Vietnam Wall arrived in Kansas City Wednesday.

The memorial wall measures nearly 400 feet long. It is an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

This year they have added smaller panels honoring American sacrifices in other military conflicts including the two world wars, 9/11, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Hundreds of motorcyclists with state and local law enforcement and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association escorted the wall from Gail’s Harley Davidson in Grandview to the National WWI Museum and Memorial late Wednesday afternoon.

The wall and tribute panels will be on the Southeast Lawn of the Museum and Memorial from Thursday afternoon through Memorial Day. It is free to view and accessible day and night. The one exception is on Sunday, May 29th from 7-11 p.m. during a separate event, Celebration at the Station.

There will be an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Capt. Jim Wilson will be the next Raymore Police Chief
Raymore announces new police chief
The scene in the area of 49th and Agnes on Wednesday afternoon.
KCPD investigating homicide near 49th & Agnes
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the...
Governor approves Missouri’s congressional district boundaries
The Mission, Kansas, Police Department.
Mission Police Department launches online complaint, compliment forms