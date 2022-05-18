Traveling Vietnam Wall arrives in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With Memorial Day approaching, a well-known traveling veteran’s memorial is coming to Kansas City.

This year, the wall will include additions to honor veterans beyond those who served in the Vietnam War.

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) Vietnam Wall arrived in Kansas City Wednesday.

NOW 👀🏍🇺🇸: ⁦@AVTT⁩ Vietnam Wall in route to ⁦@TheWorldWarOne⁩ via motorcycle escort by police and veterans. Wall will be on display on the lawn tomorrow afternoon through Memorial Day. - ⁦@KCTV5⁩ pic.twitter.com/G02Dn97K2w — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) May 18, 2022

The memorial wall measures nearly 400 feet long. It is an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

This year they have added smaller panels honoring American sacrifices in other military conflicts including the two world wars, 9/11, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Hundreds of motorcyclists with state and local law enforcement and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association escorted the wall from Gail’s Harley Davidson in Grandview to the National WWI Museum and Memorial late Wednesday afternoon.

The wall and tribute panels will be on the Southeast Lawn of the Museum and Memorial from Thursday afternoon through Memorial Day. It is free to view and accessible day and night. The one exception is on Sunday, May 29th from 7-11 p.m. during a separate event, Celebration at the Station.

There will be an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday.

