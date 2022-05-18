Aging & Style
Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza is finally back

The Mexican Pizza will return to the Taco Bell menu on Thursday.
By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Taco Bell is bringing Mexican pizza back after a two-year absence from the menu.

The pizza will be available to order starting Thursday, but fans can get it Wednesday through a special offer on the Taco Bell app.

Taco Bell CEO Mark King said last month its Mexican pizza has a long history with the fast-food chain and customers have been calling for its return. Taco Bell announced last month that the fan-favorite item would be coming back.

Taco Bell is also joining forces with Dolly Parton and Doja Cat for a musical inspired by the Mexican pizza. It will make its debut on TikTok later this month.

